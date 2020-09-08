Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Franco Nevada worth $14,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco Nevada by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,000,199,000 after buying an additional 49,368 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after buying an additional 321,761 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Franco Nevada by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 18,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $145.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 130.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.62. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12-month low of $77.18 and a 12-month high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.33.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.30 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 8.30%. On average, analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FNV shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Franco Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.42.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

