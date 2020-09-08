FY2020 EPS Estimates for Minera Alamos Inc. Increased by Analyst (CVE:MAI)

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Minera Alamos in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

MAI stock opened at C$0.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.55 million and a PE ratio of -70.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.73. Minera Alamos has a 52 week low of C$0.16 and a 52 week high of C$0.78.

Minera Alamos is a gold development company poised to join the ranks of gold producers in 2020. The Company has a portfolio of high-quality Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

