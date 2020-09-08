Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 121,054 Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,054 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.31% of Delphi Technologies worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,917,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,240 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Delphi Technologies by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,303,000. Water Island Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delphi Technologies by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,357 shares during the period.

DLPH stock opened at $18.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Delphi Technologies PLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Equities analysts predict that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.22.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

