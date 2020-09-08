Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stock Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Biogen by 162.5% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.36.

BIIB stock opened at $276.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.44. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $219.70 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 35.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

