Gabelli Funds LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Position in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.27% of KAR Auction Services worth $4,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 197.0% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 400.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 51,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 12.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.89, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $419.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.08 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 5.72%. KAR Auction Services’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KAR. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on KAR Auction Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

