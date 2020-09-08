Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Flushing Financial worth $5,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,105,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 22,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,088,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,898,000 after acquiring an additional 60,420 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,079,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $355.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $62.45 million during the quarter. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FFIC shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

