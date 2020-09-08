Gabelli Funds LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $385.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $386.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $107.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

