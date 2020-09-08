Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.19% of Kennametal worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennametal by 45.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 66,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Kennametal by 250.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,162 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,679,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,282,000 after purchasing an additional 546,517 shares during the period.

In other Kennametal news, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,343.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $18.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kennametal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kennametal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.25.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.45 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $379.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.03 million. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is presently 85.11%.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

