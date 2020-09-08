Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML) by 1.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Eastern were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastern by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Eastern by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 558,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day moving average is $19.76. Eastern Co has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.83 million for the quarter. Eastern had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 4.18%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells industrial hardware, security products, and metal products in the United States and internationally. The company's Industrial Hardware segment offers passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, hinges, mirrors, mirror-cameras, light-weight sleeper boxes, and truck bodies for tractor-trailer trucks, specialty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles, fire and rescue vehicles, school buses, military vehicles, and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Co (NASDAQ:EML).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.