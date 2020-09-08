Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 41,000 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.22% of Patterson Companies worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Patterson Companies by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $26.16 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.93 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.64.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.