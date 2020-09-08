Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAP. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,780,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,131,000 after acquiring an additional 833,349 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,655,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 55,906.3% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 477,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476,322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,409,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,785,000 after purchasing an additional 425,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,162,000 after buying an additional 341,655 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

Shares of AAP opened at $153.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.35. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $171.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.19.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.