GAMB Price Hits $0.0001 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin. GAMB has a total market capitalization of $465,646.35 and approximately $2,393.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001453 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045308 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $508.07 or 0.05082437 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003974 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00035167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00051833 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GMB is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

