Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 100 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in 3M were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in 3M by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.14. 3M Co has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.