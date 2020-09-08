Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 309.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 167,762 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ stock opened at $191.52 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $114,989,868.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.32.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

