Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $1.01 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in B2Gold by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 71,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP lifted its position in B2Gold by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BTG opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price target on shares of B2Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

