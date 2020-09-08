Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $823,000 Stake in Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.05% of Pretium Resources worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2,225.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 190,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 181,851 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 114,895 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 213,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 363,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Pretium Resources by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 22,174 shares in the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $12.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.26. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $166.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from $10.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine raised Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pretium Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.36.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

