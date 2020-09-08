Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 33,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Centurylink by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

CTL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Centurylink from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Centurylink from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Centurylink from $14.80 to $13.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Shares of CTL opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. Centurylink Inc has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Centurylink had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.29%. Centurylink’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

