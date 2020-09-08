Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 16,000 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 14.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 61,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 17.9% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:DAR opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $848.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $1,319,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,309,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brenda Snell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,078,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,500 shares of company stock worth $4,173,000. 2.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DAR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

