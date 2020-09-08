Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 38,470 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,470 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,470 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 45.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,036,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,026,000 after buying an additional 1,879,516 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 45.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,981,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,774,000 after buying an additional 1,874,774 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 34.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,770,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after buying an additional 1,230,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinross Gold by 20.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,235,696 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,837,000 after buying an additional 903,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $2.72 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.81.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

