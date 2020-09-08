Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 8,200 Shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 162.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Spire were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Spire by 10.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spire by 5.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 70,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

SR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.20.

NYSE SR opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

