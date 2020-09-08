Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MPC shares. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.93.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.39.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

