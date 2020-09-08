GameStop (GME) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GameStop (NYSE:GME) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th. Analysts expect GameStop to post earnings of ($1.27) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.88). GameStop had a negative net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GameStop to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GME opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GameStop from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

