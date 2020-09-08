Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENZN) Financial Survey

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -1,745.90% -17.93% -13.84% Gamida Cell N/A -109.47% -63.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $210,000.00 N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -2.43

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Gamida Cell.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Gamida Cell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Gamida Cell 0 0 7 0 3.00

Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 298.37%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility and Risk

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. Its marketed drug products include PegIntron for use in the treatment of chronic hepatitis C; and Sylatron for use in the treatment of melanoma disease. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.