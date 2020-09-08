Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 2,389.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after buying an additional 104,647 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 74.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Generac by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 201,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.13. 10,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,918. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.10 and a 52 week high of $194.35. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.83.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total transaction of $623,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at $84,279,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,028.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,773,970. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

