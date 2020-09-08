Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its position in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 29.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,946 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 238.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 278.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 21.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth $136,000.

ROCK stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $69.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.42. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $285.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ROCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

