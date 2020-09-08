Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Redfin worth $3,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,802 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 142.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,690,000 after buying an additional 2,424,806 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 125.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after buying an additional 1,283,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Redfin by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,752,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,464,000 after buying an additional 46,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 10.4% during the first quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,572,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,248,000 after buying an additional 148,093 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

RDFN traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.42. 3,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,066. Redfin Corp has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -61.85 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.78 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $120,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $206,293.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,770 shares in the company, valued at $8,907,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 173,799 shares of company stock worth $7,540,534. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RDFN. ValuEngine downgraded Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.13.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

