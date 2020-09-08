Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys Shares of 15,158 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,158 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Cree by 21.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,238,126 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $469,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,626 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $121,420,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 115.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,826,803 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $100,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,327 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 20.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,688,475 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $99,941,000 after purchasing an additional 290,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cree during the second quarter worth about $17,092,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Roth Capital lowered Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cree from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Cree from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of CREE stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,897. Cree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.42.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The LED producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Cree had a negative net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

