Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,739 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,682,779 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after acquiring an additional 703,973 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,093,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $92,165,000 after acquiring an additional 231,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $31,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 17,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $698,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,770 shares of company stock worth $2,521,551. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Twitter from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.41.

Shares of Twitter stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 174,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,284,710. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

