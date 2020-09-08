Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarineMax Inc (NYSE:HZO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.42% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarineMax by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,791,000 after purchasing an additional 204,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 75,570 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 17,462 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 315,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

In other news, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $173,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,310 shares of company stock worth $5,020,777. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HZO shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of MarineMax stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.30. 36 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax Inc has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.91.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.86. MarineMax had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

