Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) to post $43.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $49.14 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $141.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $109.43 million to $166.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $323.71 million, with estimates ranging from $230.17 million to $450.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32.

GBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Eric Fink sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $170,847.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,139. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,111 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 62.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 244.2% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $59.56. 2,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,922. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.76. Global Blood Therapeutics has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $87.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 8.17 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.75.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

