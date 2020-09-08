Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

Media stories about Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Goldman Sachs Group earned a coverage optimism score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the investment management company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

GS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $236.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.52.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

