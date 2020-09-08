Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Raised to “Buy” at BofA Securities

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OMAB. Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

OMAB traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.82. 4,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,160. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,708,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 323,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,094 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,912,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort in the 2nd quarter worth $1,629,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

