Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $383,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,945,000 after buying an additional 233,799 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,693,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,970,000 after acquiring an additional 321,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,111,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $40.82. 2,729 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,407. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

