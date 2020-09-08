Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays set a €126.20 ($148.47) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €139.00 ($163.53) price target on Hannover Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €147.35 ($173.35).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €143.00 ($168.24) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €145.23 and its 200-day moving average is €146.36. Hannover Re has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

