HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $38.58 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.72 and a 200-day moving average of $51.15.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.