H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Receives $27.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 23.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,824,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 52.1% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after buying an additional 294,317 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 567,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 27,736 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HEES opened at $21.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $767.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 2.48. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

