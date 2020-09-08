Head to Head Analysis: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) versus PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and PDL BioPharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and PDL BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -185.63% N/A -25.13% PDL BioPharma N/A -5.96% -4.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Novavax and PDL BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 1 0 6 0 2.71 PDL BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00

Novavax currently has a consensus price target of $138.64, indicating a potential upside of 49.19%. PDL BioPharma has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.71%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Novavax is more favorable than PDL BioPharma.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and PDL BioPharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $18.66 million 305.18 -$132.69 million ($5.80) -16.02 PDL BioPharma $54.76 million 6.99 -$70.41 million $0.28 12.00

PDL BioPharma has higher revenue and earnings than Novavax. Novavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PDL BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Novavax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Novavax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of PDL BioPharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Novavax has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL BioPharma has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDL BioPharma beats Novavax on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc., together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, and the immune systems attack against microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen. The company also develops RSV F vaccine for older adults in Phase II clinical trial, and healthy children between two and six years of age in Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it develops nanoparticle vaccine candidates for clinic testing against ebola virus in Phase I clinical trial, as well as MERS coronavirus in animals; and combination respiratory vaccine to protect against influenza and RSV. The company has a clinical development agreement with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

About PDL BioPharma

PDL BioPharma, Inc. acquires, manages, and commercializes commercial stage pharmaceutical assets and late clinical stage pharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical Devices, and Income Generating Assets. The Pharmaceutical segment manufactures, markets, and sells prescription medicine products for the treatment of hypertension to wholesalers under the Tekturna and Tekturna HCT names in the United States, as well as under the Rasilez and Rasilez HCT names internationally. The Medical Devices segment manufactures, markets, and sells LENSAR laser systems for anterior capsulotomy, lens fragmentation, corneal and arcuate incisions to ophthalmic ambulatory surgical centers, specialty ophthalmic hospitals, and multi-specialty hospitals through a direct sales force. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of notes and other long-term receivables; royalty rights and hybrid notes/royalty receivables; equity investments in healthcare companies; and royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri. The company was formerly known as Protein Design Labs, Inc. and changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc. in 2006. PDL BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

