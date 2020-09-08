Head to Head Comparison: Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) & S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) and S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and S&W Seed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadia Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 S&W Seed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Arcadia Biosciences presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 357.52%. S&W Seed has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 130.88%. Given Arcadia Biosciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arcadia Biosciences is more favorable than S&W Seed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Arcadia Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Arcadia Biosciences has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, S&W Seed has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and S&W Seed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadia Biosciences -1,973.82% -175.11% -60.58% S&W Seed -17.99% 3.15% 1.89%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcadia Biosciences and S&W Seed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadia Biosciences $1.17 million 27.98 -$28.81 million ($3.37) -0.91 S&W Seed $109.72 million 0.70 -$9.31 million $0.39 5.92

S&W Seed has higher revenue and earnings than Arcadia Biosciences. Arcadia Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&W Seed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Arcadia Biosciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc., an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits. It also provides nutritional oils comprising gamma linolenic acid safflower oil to manufacturers of dietary and nutritional supplements, medical foods, dog food, and other products under the SONOVA brand; and arachidonic acid safflower oil that is used as an ingredient in infant nutrition products. In addition, the company has various programs under development comprising fiber resistant starch wheat, whole grain flour, and reduced gluten wheat programs. Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Dow AgroSciences and Ardent Mills LLC to develop and commercialize wheat varieties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Davis, California.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

