Head-To-Head Comparison: Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) & Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Regency Centers pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 3.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Diversified Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 23.19% 3.86% 2.29% Diversified Healthcare Trust -7.14% -3.33% -1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $984.33 million 7.16 $176.07 million $3.69 11.25 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.90 -$88.23 million $1.31 3.01

Regency Centers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Regency Centers has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 1 7 6 0 2.36 Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 4 1 0 1.86

Regency Centers presently has a consensus target price of $50.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.40%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus target price of $4.19, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Diversified Healthcare Trust.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

