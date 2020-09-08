Head to Head Comparison: Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) versus CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CBL & Associates Properties and Orchid Island Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Orchid Island Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus price target of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Orchid Island Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.7% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Orchid Island Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $768.16 million 0.05 -$108.78 million $1.36 0.13 Orchid Island Capital $142.32 million 2.37 $24.26 million $0.86 5.92

Orchid Island Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties. CBL & Associates Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchid Island Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its share price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Orchid Island Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -25.08% -22.00% -3.57% Orchid Island Capital N/A 17.43% 1.68%

Summary

CBL & Associates Properties beats Orchid Island Capital on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.