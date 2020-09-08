Head to Head Review: Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) vs. Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) and Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Allogene Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 5 11 0 2.69 Jounce Therapeutics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 45.07%. Jounce Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 57.89%. Given Jounce Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jounce Therapeutics is more favorable than Allogene Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jounce Therapeutics has a beta of 2.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of Jounce Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics N/A -30.11% -27.05% Jounce Therapeutics N/A 13.49% 11.31%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Jounce Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$184.59 million ($1.83) -18.05 Jounce Therapeutics $147.87 million 1.53 $56.82 million $1.66 4.01

Jounce Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jounce Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics beats Allogene Therapeutics on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Its preclinical product candidates include ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepletion agent. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform. It is also developing JTX-4014, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for combination therapy; and JTX-8064, a monoclonal antibody that binds to leukocyte immunoglobulin like receptor B2 that is in the IND-enabling phase. The company has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

