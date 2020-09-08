Head to Head Review: Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NYSE:AESE)

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) and Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dover Motorsports $45.96 million 1.12 $5.50 million N/A N/A Allied Esports Entertainment $26.07 million 1.57 -$16.74 million ($0.92) -1.52

Dover Motorsports has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Esports Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

Dover Motorsports has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.5% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of Dover Motorsports shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dover Motorsports -6.29% -4.33% -3.34% Allied Esports Entertainment -128.57% -52.23% -32.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Dover Motorsports and Allied Esports Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dover Motorsports 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 3 0 3.00

Allied Esports Entertainment has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than Dover Motorsports.

Summary

Dover Motorsports beats Allied Esports Entertainment on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dover Motorsports

Dover Motorsports, Inc. markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc. Dover Motorsports, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

