Head-To-Head Survey: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus Strategic Education (OTCMKTS:STRA)

Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legacy Education Alliance 32.12% -26.52% 56.06% Strategic Education 11.16% 11.43% 9.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Legacy Education Alliance and Strategic Education’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.02 $9.95 million N/A N/A Strategic Education $997.14 million 2.11 $81.14 million $6.67 14.23

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Education Alliance.

Volatility and Risk

Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Legacy Education Alliance and Strategic Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Education 0 0 3 0 3.00

Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $186.67, suggesting a potential upside of 96.72%. Given Strategic Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Strategic Education is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Legacy Education Alliance on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's product offerings include Rich Dad Education, which is based on the teachings of Robert Kiyosaki; Rich Dad Stock Education program that teaches students how to become savvy investors; Making Money from Property with Martin Roberts, a property-based curriculum; and Brick Buy Brick program that introduces its students to the tools and strategies used by successful investors to make money work for them through real estate investing. It also provides Building Wealth program that trains students on how to build and preserve wealth, start or manage a business, and benefit through investing in property; Robbie Fowler Property Academy for teaching investment strategies; Women In Wealth program to empower women with a financial education; Perform in Property program that helps students to achieve level of performance and financial independence they desire; Teach Me to Trade program to learn the core concepts of trading in the financial markets; Trade Up Investor Education that helps students to enhance their knowledge of stock and options trading; and Elite training courses. The company offers its programs through various formats and channels, including free-preview workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. The company also operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company, which offers various bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults. In addition, it is involved in the operation of a software development school that provides Web Development, iOS development, and UX design programs in person at classrooms in Provo and Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona, as well as through online. Further, the company operates a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs in person through classrooms in the San Francisco Bay area; and provides non-degree Web and application software development courses, as well as self-paced online learning courses. It offers its non-degree programs primarily for workers and their employers. Strategic Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

