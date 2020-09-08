Head-To-Head Survey: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Vaxart shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Neurocrine Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 36.7% of Vaxart shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxart has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences and Vaxart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences 0 7 12 0 2.63 Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $137.39, suggesting a potential upside of 24.83%. Vaxart has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 295.54%. Given Vaxart’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vaxart is more favorable than Neurocrine Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Vaxart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences 20.36% 39.22% 20.06% Vaxart -281.50% -84.90% -44.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Neurocrine Biosciences and Vaxart’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences $788.10 million 13.02 $37.01 million $0.39 282.21 Vaxart $9.86 million 54.60 -$18.65 million ($0.86) -5.73

Neurocrine Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxart. Vaxart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neurocrine Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences beats Vaxart on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health. Its product candidates in clinical development include elagolix that is in Phase III clinical trial for Uterine Fibroids; opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia. The company's product candidates also comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors and which are in Phase I clinical trial for neurology/psychiatry disorders. It has collaborations and agreements with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for women's and men's health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL – Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including Parkinson's disease. The company also has a research collaboration agreement with Jnana Therapeutics Inc. to discover novel small molecule therapeutics for multiple targets for central nervous system disorders; and a collaboration and license agreement with Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. for the research, development, and commercialization of VY-AADC program for Parkinson's disease and VY-FXN01 program for Friedreich's ataxia. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. It is also developing therapeutic immune-oncology vaccines for cervical cancer and dysplasia caused by human papillomavirus. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

