Head to Head Survey: Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NASDAQ:BCSF)

Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pure Acquisition alerts:

72.1% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of Pure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Pure Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pure Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 6 1 0 2.00

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus price target of $12.14, indicating a potential upside of 15.76%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Pure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Pure Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition N/A -5.71% -0.12% Bain Capital Specialty Finance -20.85% 8.61% 3.21%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pure Acquisition and Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A Bain Capital Specialty Finance $197.95 million 3.42 $98.08 million $1.64 6.40

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Pure Acquisition.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Pure Acquisition on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pure Acquisition Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt. It typically invests in companies with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million.

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.