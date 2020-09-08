Head-To-Head Survey: Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & Fang (NASDAQ:SFUN)

Fang (NYSE:SFUN) and Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Fang and Trivago’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fang -19.41% -7.46% -2.45% Trivago -40.93% -2.46% -1.95%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fang and Trivago’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fang $219.71 million 0.45 -$10.25 million ($2.40) -4.63 Trivago $939.36 million 0.69 $19.22 million $0.06 30.67

Trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Fang. Fang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fang has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trivago has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fang and Trivago, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fang 0 0 0 0 N/A Trivago 0 6 2 0 2.25

Trivago has a consensus price target of $2.02, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given Trivago’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trivago is more favorable than Fang.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.8% of Fang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Trivago shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trivago beats Fang on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fang Company Profile

Fang Holdings Limited operates a real estate Internet portal in the People's Republic of China. The company's portal offers listing, marketing, e-commerce, financial, and other value-added services. It supports active online communities and networks of users seeking information on, and services for, the real estate and home-related sectors. The company was formerly known as SouFun Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fang Holdings Limited in September 2016. Fang Holdings Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages. As of December 31, 2018, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 3.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Group, Inc.

