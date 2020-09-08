HEROcoin Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $472,945.77 and approximately $515.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01705658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00215221 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000326 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00171347 BTC.

HEROcoin Token Profile

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

