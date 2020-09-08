HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $0.13. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of $1.68 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS.

HFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

HFC traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.13. The company had a trading volume of 34,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,428,421. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.32. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 603.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

