Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $163.74. The stock had a trading volume of 26,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.08 and a 12-month high of $184.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.37.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.