Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 35.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 231,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,883 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 445.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 24,393 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 796.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 46,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HRL. Argus began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE HRL opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $52.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,255 shares of company stock worth $5,079,327. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

